Elections have consequences. The left lost and now they are not happy. They protest and want our elected officials to think that if they do what they want……They will be re-elected. That couldn't be farther from the truth. These liberals will never vote for a Conservative…..Now go do what you ran on…..or I guarantee you will not get re-elected…..No base…No win.
Message to GOP…Don't cave in to town hall protesters…They will never vote for you anyway.
Thu Feb 23, 2017 7:35 AM
