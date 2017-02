I have looked on the internet and I could not find any Current Status of Forces Agreement with Iraq. Yet we have thousands of soldiers there. Wasn't this the reason that the Obama/Clinton administration used for not leaving US Troops in Iraq?

I want to be clear.....I'm not saying that we don't have a Status of Forces Agreement. However, if we do, I would like someone to produce it. I was able to find the old one.....but no current agreement.